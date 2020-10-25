monizshah

geometric minimal modern business logo design

monizshah
monizshah
  • Save
geometric minimal modern business logo design minimal logo
Download color palette

https://www.fiverr.com/monizshah/design-modern-minimalist-geometric-logo-with-in-24-hours
My name is manish shah. I am the designer and my nickname is moniZ. I have been working as a professional graphic and brand designer since 2014. I love to work creatively and logically with quality design and customer satisfaction being my number one priorities.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 25, 2020
monizshah
monizshah

More by monizshah

View profile
    • Like