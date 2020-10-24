Amendola Corporate Website

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hey guys, hope you had a great weekend 🙂
Today we want to share with you the recent project we worked on. We have done it as clean as possible to focus the user's attention only on the important elements. Also, as a final touch, we added some 3d illustrations that added more personalized feelings and real emotions.
Amendola is an agency ,working on services for old age peoples. we revamp the old outlook and made website more useful for users to use.
Hope you'll like that. Let us know what you think.