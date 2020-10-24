Design Etiquette

Labels for La Isla

Design Etiquette
Design Etiquette
  • Save
Labels for La Isla label design empaque modular specialty coffee coffee label packaging mark logo costa rica logotype identity branding
Download color palette

La Isla is a specialty coffee farm located in the mountains of Costa Rica. The coffee farm is a family-owned business that is committed to producing the highest quality beans in the most sustainably possible way. They recently created three different variations of their specialty coffee: La Isla Villa Sarchí, La Isla Geisha, and La Isla SL28.

For this batch of coffee, we created three different labels that are differentiated by the brand’s colors. We wanted a clean label that would have a modular design so that it can be modified for the different bag sizes.

Design Etiquette
Design Etiquette
We connect people and brands with the power of design.

More by Design Etiquette

View profile
    • Like