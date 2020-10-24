Labels for La Isla

La Isla is a specialty coffee farm located in the mountains of Costa Rica. The coffee farm is a family-owned business that is committed to producing the highest quality beans in the most sustainably possible way. They recently created three different variations of their specialty coffee: La Isla Villa Sarchí, La Isla Geisha, and La Isla SL28.

For this batch of coffee, we created three different labels that are differentiated by the brand’s colors. We wanted a clean label that would have a modular design so that it can be modified for the different bag sizes.