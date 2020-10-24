Labels for La Isla

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
La Isla is a specialty coffee farm located in the mountains of Costa Rica. The coffee farm is a family-owned business that is committed to producing the highest quality beans in the most sustainably possible way. They recently created three different variations of their specialty coffee: La Isla Villa Sarchí, La Isla Geisha, and La Isla SL28.
For this batch of coffee, we created three different labels that are differentiated by the brand’s colors. We wanted a clean label that would have a modular design so that it can be modified for the different bag sizes.