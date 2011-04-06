𝕵𝖔𝖍𝖓 𝕶𝖆𝖓𝖊

New Business Cards – Printing

New Business Cards – Printing business card rubber stamp identity texture print design logo
My new business cards, printed all with rubber stamps. Pretty happy with the results...

Update: This project was featured on FPO.

