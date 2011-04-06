Evan Bozarth

Shade 2

Evan Bozarth
Evan Bozarth
  • Save
Shade 2 logo eboz type lettering script flower shade airshp in-progress
Download color palette

another logo idea for the Shade Project. Client asked us to incorporate a sunflower somehow....feedback welcome.

You guys think it maybe needs some color?

View all tags
Posted on Apr 6, 2011
Evan Bozarth
Evan Bozarth

More by Evan Bozarth

View profile
    • Like