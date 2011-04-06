Gert Jan Lodder

Upojenie HD - Stocks

Upojenie HD - Stocks wall street ups and downs apple stocks icon icons theme iphone iphone4 retina upojenie hd
Working on the last couple of icons before I will release Upojenie HD. Still a couple of icons to go, but the end is near! ;)

Here's a Stocks icon I made for Upojenie HD.
Comments and/or critique are welcome!

Btw....The greenback is a scaled down picture, which I've already used for Upojenie (3GS). ;)

Rebound of
Upojenie HD - Notes
By Gert Jan Lodder
