Upojenie HD - Notes

Working on the last couple of icons before I will release Upojenie HD. Still a couple of icons to go, but the end is near! ;)

Here's a Notes icon I made for Upojenie HD.
Comments and/or critique are welcome!

Rebound of
Upojenie HD - Ipod (Nano)
By Gert Jan Lodder
Posted on Apr 6, 2011
