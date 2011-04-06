Gert Jan Lodder

Upojenie HD - Ipod (Nano)

Gert Jan Lodder
Gert Jan Lodder
  • Save
Upojenie HD - Ipod (Nano) i got the music in me icon icons upojenie hd theme retina iphone iphone4 ipod nano
Download color palette

Working on the last couple of icons before I will release Upojenie HD. Still a couple of icons to go, but the end is near! ;)

Here are some iPod (Nano) icons I made for Upojenie HD. Will be released in Silver, Blue, Red, Pink, Orange and Green. Hope you like them.
Comments and or critique are welcome!

View all tags
Posted on Apr 6, 2011
Gert Jan Lodder
Gert Jan Lodder

More by Gert Jan Lodder

View profile
    • Like