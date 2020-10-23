Doug Rodas

Brujxs y Dulces Sueños | DJ Set

Brujxs y Dulces Sueños | DJ Set
DJ set I made for the fourth edition of Ghetto Witchez. 💿🌐🕷⚡️🔥 "Brujxs y Dulces Sueños" contains a metallic glitchy sound to get ur body dancing inside ur nastiest $weat dream$. 😈💦

Listen to the full set here.

Instagram | Behance | Facebook

Illustrator, brand identity designer, and music hoarder.
