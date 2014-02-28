Dan Lehman

Even Yummier

Dan Lehman
Dan Lehman
Hire Me
  • Save
Even Yummier lettering type illustration bird vintage
Download color palette

WIP type & illustration
trying to emulate the styles from the early part of the 20th century
@2x for your googly eyes

5b2261d2f35c99df35a96a2a0f782dd8
Rebound of
Yummies
By Dan Lehman
View all tags
Posted on Feb 28, 2014
Dan Lehman
Dan Lehman
Branding, Illustration, & Packaging
Hire Me

More by Dan Lehman

View profile
    • Like