They looked like a rough bunch. Not like the crowd on GLEE!

They looked like a rough bunch. Not like the crowd on GLEE! typography poster quotes
One of our favourite co-workers was leaving today, and I got the task this morning of designing his farewell card. So instead of a card, we pumped out a card-sized booklet of 13 of his most memorable quotes. More time would have been great, but not bad for a couple of hours' work.

Thanks to CartoonAndrew for helping with the illustrations/icons!

I don't know how they ever decided that there was radio.
Posted on Apr 6, 2011
