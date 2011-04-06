Craig Erskine

Social Icons

Craig Erskine
Craig Erskine
Hire Me
  • Save
Social Icons fireworks green social icons
Download color palette

Using Gedy's social media icons in a new project.

Created using Fireworks CS5.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 6, 2011
Craig Erskine
Craig Erskine
Frontend website developer, UI/UX designer...
Hire Me

More by Craig Erskine

View profile
    • Like