Car Dashboard - Design Challenge #5

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
At www.venturit.com we always do design challenges in which we propose UI ideas for different requirements or needs. This time it was a Car Dashboard.
Note: We do not commercially use, monetize, or sell these designs.
The image of the volvo vehicle used for this exercise is not my own render, it does not belong to me. Only the dashboard design is my own.