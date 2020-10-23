Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Car Dashboard - Design Challenge #5

At www.venturit.com we always do design challenges in which we propose UI ideas for different requirements or needs. This time it was a Car Dashboard.

Note: We do not commercially use, monetize, or sell these designs.

The image of the volvo vehicle used for this exercise is not my own render, it does not belong to me. Only the dashboard design is my own.

Posted on Oct 23, 2020
