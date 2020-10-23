Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
A bear was strolling through the woods

A bear was strolling through the woods minimalistic t-shirt design fire animal vehicle macabre silouette burning flame bear car vector dada flat design psychedelic concept surreal character design illustration
This is about one dumb Russian joke. It goes like this: a bear walked through a forest. He saw a flaming car, got inside and burned.

The humor comes from laconism, alliteration and general randomness. Or maybe it's a commentary about hellish existence and a sweet relief of death, if you want to dig that deep :)

Шел медведь по лесу, видит - машина горит; сел в машину и сгорел.

