A bear was strolling through the woods

This is about one dumb Russian joke. It goes like this: a bear walked through a forest. He saw a flaming car, got inside and burned.
The humor comes from laconism, alliteration and general randomness. Or maybe it's a commentary about hellish existence and a sweet relief of death, if you want to dig that deep :)
Шел медведь по лесу, видит - машина горит; сел в машину и сгорел.