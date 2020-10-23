Kelci Jun

Louche Sustain Logo fashion branding concept artwork art illustration art graphic design graphic design graphic flowerlogo organic sustainability sustainable logotype branding design design illustrator vector branding logodesign logo
  1. 19.LOUCHE LOGO.jpg
  2. SUSTAINABLE LOUCHE LOGO-01.jpg
  3. SUSTAINABLE LOUCHE LOGO-01.jpg

British fashion brand Louche's new logo and tag designs as 'Louche Sustain'.

