Léonie Ferreira

Web page and mobile interfaces for business travel.

Léonie Ferreira
Léonie Ferreira
  • Save
Web page and mobile interfaces for business travel. businesstravel travel application app app design minimal design web design figmadesign figma mock-up mockups mockup webpagedesign webpage webdesign website web
Web page and mobile interfaces for business travel. businesstravel travel application app app design minimal design web design figmadesign figma mock-up mockups mockup webpagedesign webpage webdesign website web
Download color palette
  1. mockups.jpg
  2. okarito webpage.jpg

Okarito webpage redesign and mockup creation from the app Okarito, a french business travel app made to simplify business travels.

Léonie Ferreira
Léonie Ferreira
Product designer. But mostly curious.

More by Léonie Ferreira

View profile
    • Like