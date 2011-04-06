Tanya Maifat

Couple of icons

Tanya Maifat
Tanya Maifat
  • Save
Couple of icons icons iphone game animation
Download color palette

Couple of icons for the new iPhone game. Gonna animate them too.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 6, 2011
Tanya Maifat
Tanya Maifat

More by Tanya Maifat

View profile
    • Like