Halloween Jack O' Lantern

Boo! Here’s a little Jack O' Lantern to remind you of the coming Halloween.
Hey, did you know that Morton, Illinois, is the "Pumpkin Capital of the World"? According to the University of Illinois, 95% of the pumpkins grown in the U.S. are harvested in Illinois.
There are more Halloween illustrations coming next week.
