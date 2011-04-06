James

Random Line Work

Random Line Work illustration line work illustrator photoshop brushes
This is my first real attempt at making any solid illustration work. Recently i've been super inspired by the great Tim Boelaars and thought I would give the style he produces, a wee bash!

I promise someone a beer if they can tell me what it is?

Ps- I really don't know what it is.

Posted on Apr 6, 2011
Design at Tailwind, tinkering at Wireframe.

