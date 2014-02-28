Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Dan Lehman

Yummies

Dan Lehman
Dan Lehman
Hire Me
  • Save
Yummies lettering ink type
Download color palette

WIP concept flavor type

View all tags
Posted on Feb 28, 2014
Dan Lehman
Dan Lehman
Branding, Illustration, & Packaging
Hire Me

More by Dan Lehman

View profile
    • Like