12 Line Studio

O-Hive-O

12 Line Studio
12 Line Studio
Hire Me
  • Save
O-Hive-O illustration concert poster ink sketch ohio honeycomb
Download color palette

initial drawing for a gig poster concept.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 6, 2011
12 Line Studio
12 Line Studio
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by 12 Line Studio

View profile
    • Like