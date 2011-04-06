Greg Eckler

Stay Gold

Greg Eckler
Greg Eckler
  • Save
Stay Gold lettering illustration typography moleskine
Download color palette

Stay Gold Ponyboy! So my friend Courtney asked if I would ever share my process. So as I drew Stay Gold I took some photos and added them to this post :)

http://sketchy-letters.tumblr.com/post/4393892427/stay-gold

View all tags
Posted on Apr 6, 2011
Greg Eckler
Greg Eckler

More by Greg Eckler

View profile
    • Like