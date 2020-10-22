Gorilla logo. A simple combination of a gorilla face and a spade symbol, the creative gorilla logo conveys a sense of stability, trust and high grade. The modern gorilla spade logo is suitable for companies or businesses about friendly services and marketing, security system and devices or robust machinery equipment. The modern gorilla spade logo will look good on both the print and website and the social media avatar or mobile app icon.

