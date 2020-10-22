Lastcall – marketplace for events

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi Dribbble 👋🏻
This is the design we've made for Lastcall, an advanced web application/marketplace for events. It can do both: promote your event for the general public & help you order tickets as an end user.
What do you think about its design?
Your feedback and suggestions (and, of course, likes ❤️) are much appreciated!
Check out our recent cases: https://fulcrum.rocks/projects
Made with love at Fulcrum 😊