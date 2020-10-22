Fulcrum Rocks

Lastcall – marketplace for events

Fulcrum Rocks
Fulcrum Rocks
Hire Us
  • Save
Lastcall – marketplace for events ui ux booking ticket booking concert entertainment ticket events marketplace event app events app minimal logo web illustration web design agency web design and development web design design animation
Lastcall – marketplace for events ui ux booking ticket booking concert entertainment ticket events marketplace event app events app minimal logo web illustration web design agency web design and development web design design animation
Download color palette
  1. Screen Shot 2020-10-22 at 11.30.07 PM.png
  2. Screen Shot 2020-10-22 at 11.32.34 PM.png

Hi Dribbble 👋🏻

This is the design we've made for Lastcall, an advanced web application/marketplace for events. It can do both: promote your event for the general public & help you order tickets as an end user.

What do you think about its design?
Your feedback and suggestions (and, of course, likes ❤️) are much appreciated!

Check out our recent cases: https://fulcrum.rocks/projects

Made with love at Fulcrum 😊

Fulcrum Rocks
Fulcrum Rocks
Full-Cycle Design & Development Agency
Hire Us

More by Fulcrum Rocks

View profile
    • Like