🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A stylised ozone molecule. Started with 3 points, applied a halftone then redrawn in Illustrator with some random variations on the size and placement.
Initial concept stages for a client who specialises in a natural, dry cleaning process using ozone.
Not a logo or mark per se - it'll be replicated in layers to add visual interest to promotional apparel.