Ozone

Ozone illustrator ozone halftone molecule wip photoshop
A stylised ozone molecule. Started with 3 points, applied a halftone then redrawn in Illustrator with some random variations on the size and placement.

Initial concept stages for a client who specialises in a natural, dry cleaning process using ozone.

Not a logo or mark per se - it'll be replicated in layers to add visual interest to promotional apparel.

Posted on Apr 6, 2011
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
