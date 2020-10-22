Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Abu Sayed

Intern Express Logo Branding । Abu Sayed

Abu Sayed
Abu Sayed
  • Save
Intern Express Logo Branding । Abu Sayed web ux ui lettering illustrator abstract design clean graphic design art illustration vector minimal app icon letter flat typography logo branding
Download color palette

Hello designers,
I am presenting Intern Express Logo Branding design.
--
Press 'L' for showing love...
Follow me! I promise to inspire and amaze you!
--
Want to buy Vector work for using on your work?
Adobe stock: https://adobe.ly/3jUg1oD
--
Abu Sayed is available for new projects.
My Page: https://web.facebook.com/abusayedASI/

Abu Sayed
Abu Sayed

More by Abu Sayed

View profile
    • Like