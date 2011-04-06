Daniel Waldron

Designers.mx Mix

Daniel Waldron
Daniel Waldron
  • Save
Designers.mx Mix designers mx mix music album cover art akg headphones red black texture k272hd
Download color palette

Go check it out here!

I designed the cover art(of course), and also took that photo of my lovely AKG's with my iPhone.

The fonts are Knockout and Gotham. I know I am so original, but I love 'em.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 6, 2011
Daniel Waldron
Daniel Waldron

More by Daniel Waldron

View profile
    • Like