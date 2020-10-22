N - sketch

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
logoidea for some experts in IT project management and consulting, implementing ERP Systems in SME‘s. Their goal is to digitalize SME's and to help them grow their business with both business and functional advices.
what are your thoughts on this idea
— —
Feedback is always welcome
————————————
👉 Let‘s start a project together!
👉 www.daniel-rotter.de
————————————
Links:
Instagram | Linkedin | Behance | Pinterest