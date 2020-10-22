Slava Antipov

Jey drop

Slava Antipov
Slava Antipov
  • Save
Jey drop antipslava letter j visual identity brandmark brand identity logomark lettermark app icon j logo drop logo modern logo graphic design colorful логотип лого branding typography logo vector graphics creative
Download color palette

Jey drop logo
Letter J + drop

Available for sale.

Open for commissions: logo, branding.
Just write to me here, on my e-mail or in any of these social networks.

Portfolio and social networks:
Behance | Instagram | Vkontakte

My email: antipslava.design@gmail.com

 
Логотип Jey drop
Буква J + капля

Доступно для продажи.

Открыт для заказов: логотип, фирменный стиль.

Slava Antipov
Slava Antipov

More by Slava Antipov

View profile
    • Like