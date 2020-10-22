Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Voicelator - Text and voice translator

Voicelator - Text and voice translator language mobile translator speaker translate ux ui mobile application mobile app
This is Voicelator, a voice and text translator. 🌍

The app allows users to eliminate language barriers and communicate while traveling around the world. The app delivers fast and accurate translations due to real-time voice recognition. Users can pronounce or type the text they want to translate, and Voicelator speaks or displays the text in the target language.

Read The Case Study Of This Project 🌎

