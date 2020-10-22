Voicelator - Text and voice translator

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hello Dribbblers!
This is Voicelator, a voice and text translator. 🌍
The app allows users to eliminate language barriers and communicate while traveling around the world. The app delivers fast and accurate translations due to real-time voice recognition. Users can pronounce or type the text they want to translate, and Voicelator speaks or displays the text in the target language.
