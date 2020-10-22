Voicelator - Text and voice translator

Hello Dribbblers!

This is Voicelator, a voice and text translator. 🌍

The app allows users to eliminate language barriers and communicate while traveling around the world. The app delivers fast and accurate translations due to real-time voice recognition. Users can pronounce or type the text they want to translate, and Voicelator speaks or displays the text in the target language.



Read The Case Study Of This Project 🌎



