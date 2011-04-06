Sean Farrell

Wife Advertisements

Sean Farrell
Sean Farrell
Hire Me
  • Save
Wife Advertisements ad typography
Download color palette

Project for my wife. Quickly done for some upcoming advertisements.

Full size here.

Yes I know, they are missing question marks and yes the photography is by yours truly :)

View all tags
Posted on Apr 6, 2011
Sean Farrell
Sean Farrell
I make logos that mean something.
Hire Me

More by Sean Farrell

View profile
    • Like