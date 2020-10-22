Imran Hossain

Compass Modern Logo Design for a Financial & Accounting Company

Compass Modern Logo Design for a Financial & Accounting Company design illustrator icon flat creative unique professional logo modern minimal logo graphic design branding
DESCRIPTION: Our clients are company recruiters (HR), recruitment agencies and individual contractors who provide their services, usually on a freelance basis. We provide trusted and professional knowledge-based solutions to make the staffing and recruitment process more profitable, efficient and legally compliant for everyone.

Email: imranihp7@gmail.com
Skype: live:.cid.33630fbaa91e671a
Whatsapp: +8801871027845
