Justin Mezzell

_20

Justin Mezzell
Justin Mezzell
  • Save
_20 illustration quantic fox suit city nyc
Download color palette

Some illustrative work on the Quantic Fox newsletter: http://goo.gl/C615k

View all tags
Posted on Apr 6, 2011
Justin Mezzell
Justin Mezzell

More by Justin Mezzell

View profile
    • Like