WallUp | Wallpapers App Template

graphicdesignui userinterface dailyui userexperience behance adobexd dribbblers appdesign uxdesign uidesign illustration envatomarket art branding android app ios ui mobile app design
Download color palette

WallUp is a great solution for those who need to quickly build a mobile app to showcase and save wallpapers, as well as make a community of enthusiasts who can like and comment on images.

iOS version: https://codecanyon.net/item/wallup-ios-social-wallpapers-application/22527697

Android version: https://codecanyon.net/item/wallup-android-social-wallpapers-application/22527798

