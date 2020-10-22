Giggy is a great solution for those who need to quickly build a mobile app where people can offer or search for quick jobs and earn some extra cash.

It works with the XServer backend.

iOS version: https://codecanyon.net/item/giggy-ios-gig-economy-social-application/24964741

Android version: https://codecanyon.net/item/giggy-android-gig-economy-social-application/24964429

[FOLLOW ME]

GumRoad: https://gumroad.com/xscoderdev

Twitter: https://twitter.com/xscoder

Instagram: https://instagram.com/xscoder

GitHub: https://github.com/xscoder1

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh5_HwfoBRBegneSkiuDHmA