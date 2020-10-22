Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Giggy is a great solution for those who need to quickly build a mobile app where people can offer or search for quick jobs and earn some extra cash.
It works with the XServer backend.
iOS version: https://codecanyon.net/item/giggy-ios-gig-economy-social-application/24964741
Android version: https://codecanyon.net/item/giggy-android-gig-economy-social-application/24964429
[FOLLOW ME]
GumRoad: https://gumroad.com/xscoderdev
Twitter: https://twitter.com/xscoder
Instagram: https://instagram.com/xscoder
GitHub: https://github.com/xscoder1
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh5_HwfoBRBegneSkiuDHmA