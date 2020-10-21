Pamela Zuloaga

Australia: Emu

Australia: Emu
Working on a new edition of the Beer O'Clock cycling kit for Fred's Cycling Obsession. The theme I chose is Australia and this little fella's not-impressed face makes me laugh :D

Posted on Oct 21, 2020
