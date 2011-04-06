Matt Goad

circle of fiends series: the yeti

circle of fiends series: the yeti
Ok, I've been benching it too long here. Sorry Taylor! Gonna post some recent paintings. This one available at Dwelling Spaces in Tulsa OK.

Posted on Apr 6, 2011
