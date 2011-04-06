ColorFall Tumblr Theme

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Working on a Tumblr theme, that I hope to sell on Themeforest.
Normally I concept in Photoshop first, then tweak when I go to coding it up. But due to having to offer the PSD as part of the download I have to be strict and finish the design before coding.
I want to make the theme highly customisable, so I am pulling away from using a lot of images to create effects.
This is just the start, and shows a Text post. I have yet to decided whether to use icons to show this.
Feedback appreciated.
Font is Quicksand - here
Icons are Blockie - here