ColorFall Tumblr Theme

Working on a Tumblr theme, that I hope to sell on Themeforest.

Normally I concept in Photoshop first, then tweak when I go to coding it up. But due to having to offer the PSD as part of the download I have to be strict and finish the design before coding.

I want to make the theme highly customisable, so I am pulling away from using a lot of images to create effects.

This is just the start, and shows a Text post. I have yet to decided whether to use icons to show this.

Feedback appreciated.

Font is Quicksand - here

Icons are Blockie - here