Fulcrum Rocks

Fulcrum Rocks
Fulcrum Rocks
MVP Assembly Line startup discovery budget prototype app mobile branding minu animation illustration logo web design and development ux ui web design agency mvp web design design
Hi Dribbble! 👋🏻

At Fulcrum, we decided to design a roadmap on how to build up scalable and predictable MVP without extra time & money expenses. We called it MVP Assembly Line.

Behind its concept – to make MVP development as predictable and fixed as the conveyor belt in your neighborhood factory.

Here's how we designed the landing page for our new service.

Your feedback and suggestions (and, of course, likes ❤️) are much appreciated!

Check MVP Assembly Line landing page: https://fulcrum.rocks/mvp-development

Made with love at Fulcrum 😊

Full-Cycle Design & Development Agency
