Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Tutku Ünlü

Bookmark App Design

Tutku Ünlü
Tutku Ünlü
  • Save
Bookmark App Design bookmark art clean apple app modern adobe xd design ui design ui app design
Download color palette

Hi, guys!
Today I want to share with you a Bookmark - Podcast Mobile App that I designed for my client.
Hope you like it and I'll share with you the Dark Mode very soon✨

View all tags
Posted on Oct 21, 2020
Tutku Ünlü
Tutku Ünlü
Welcome to my design portfolio!

More by Tutku Ünlü

View profile
    • Like