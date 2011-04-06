Standard Design

Music Video - Part 2

Music Video - Part 2
Finished a compilation of some great found footage & family home movies - reels of 8mm and Super 8mm film found in basements, bought at flea markets, and discovered in junk shops. The clips included roughly span the years 1940-1969. Highlights include the Macy's Day Parade, a stage performance by Martha "Polident" Raye, and (possibly?) a brief appearance by an American president.

See the whole video here: http://vimeo.com/22025773

