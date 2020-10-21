Good for Sale
Myicons ✨ v—1.16 | 6000+ Premium Vector line Icons Pack

Myicons ✨ v—1.16 | 6000+ Premium Vector line Icons Pack sketch figma icons set web ui web designer web design ui pack ui kit ui icons ui designer ui design ui line icons interface icons icons pack icons design icons icon pack icon design flat icons
  1. Myicons v—1.16 Premium line icons Pack.jpg
  2. Myicons v—1.16 Premium line icons Pack Feauteres.jpg
  3. Myicons v—1.14 Premium line icons Pack Growing Pack.jpg
  4. Myicons v—1.16 Premium line icons Pack Grid Keyline.jpg
  5. Myicons v—1.16 Premium line icons Pack Categories.jpg
  6. Myicons v—1.16 Premium line icons Pack Iphone.jpg
  7. Myicons✨ v—1.16.jpg

$120
Available on myicons.co
Myicons ✨ v—1.20 | 8,500+ Premium Vector line Icons Pack

We have reached the mark of 6,000 icons🎉
Thank you for choosing our product and your support🙌

Myicons ✨ v—1.16
6000+ Premium high-quality vector line icons pack for professional website & apps

Purchase: https://myicons.co

💫 Free update every month ⚡️Growing pack

Myicons✨ v—1.16 — 6000+ line icons, organised in 73 categories, weight: Regular, Live stroke: 1.5px on a 24px grid. 5 file types included: .svg .ai .pdf .png, IconJar

Use the 🎟 coupon code: "mydribbble" for a little discount


We have recently updated files associated with Myicons✨ The new version has been uploaded and is available on myicons.co They're yours for free 🙏

💫List of improvements:

⚡+ 500 new icons (6000+ in total) organised in 73 categories

🔘 + 220 Interface, Essential
🍳 + 20 Kitchen, Cooking
🦾 + 20 Technology
🏦 + 20 Payments, Finance
🔍 + 20 SEO
💻 + 20 Hardware, Components
🎛 + 20 Servers, Databases
🏡 +20 Real Estate
💄 +20 Beauty
👍 +20 Social, Media
🛍 + 20 Shopping, E-commerce
💻 + 20 Programing, Data
🚘 + 20 Transportation
🖊 + 20 Design, Tools
📑 + 20 Office, Work

---
Redesign: 100 icons
SVG optimization, Improvements and bug fixes

✨PURCHASE: Myicons | CM

8,500+ Premium vector line icons pack 💫 Free updates

