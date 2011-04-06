Lindsey Di Napoli

Dogcatcher Skunk?

Lindsey Di Napoli
Lindsey Di Napoli
  • Save
Dogcatcher Skunk? blue red texture yellow light dark website
Download color palette

Just a little personal project. Not sure if I'm digging the yellow-ish nav or the font for it atm. It's just the beginning of this project though...

View all tags
Posted on Apr 6, 2011
Lindsey Di Napoli
Lindsey Di Napoli

More by Lindsey Di Napoli

View profile
    • Like