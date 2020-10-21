Student App Design

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

How’s it going, friends? We’re here with a new shot: it’s a student app for taking training courses and programs 🖐

👩‍🎓 There are 3 screens on the shot: onboarding screen, home screen and course screen. On the home page you can see a bright card with the user’s soonest class and the class participants. Here users can look through all the courses and preview the course contents. In the course card users can see the information about date, time and subject of the course.

💎 Since it’s a student app, we wanted users to associate the interface with responsibility, seriousness and credibility. That’s why we chose blue as the primary color, it fits everyone and looks good on the screen.

👨‍🦳 The app is native and available for users of all ages which allows it to attract more people who want to study online.

