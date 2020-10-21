Time flies, and what we see as new turns old, but the emotions attached with them becomes so important to us. Recently observed the table in my grandpa's room and it had so many items, ranging from old buttons, to medicines, an old coin and what not...

I felt inside that someday I'll reach his age and my belongings might become a nostalgia

