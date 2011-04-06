Pantufla Cuántica ✺

The BlogPost

Pantufla Cuántica ✺
Pantufla Cuántica ✺
Hire Me
  • Save
The BlogPost blog livra pantufla cuantica
Download color palette

So, Id take some suggestions from "Slider´s buttom" post, and I stated to design the blog of the same project.
I want your feedback!

93cd10d4d5e6db35fb4afd1e1a802934
Rebound of
Slider´s Buttom
By Pantufla Cuántica ✺
View all tags
Posted on Apr 6, 2011
Pantufla Cuántica ✺
Pantufla Cuántica ✺
hi there.
Hire Me

More by Pantufla Cuántica ✺

View profile
    • Like