Mike Davis

Resi Salon and Spa Logo

Mike Davis
Mike Davis
  • Save
Resi Salon and Spa Logo vector bird peacock logo
Download color palette

Logo for a new Salon named Resi. I used the Peacock as the S in the word. View full version here: http://cl.ly/5mkQ

View all tags
Posted on Apr 6, 2011
Mike Davis
Mike Davis

More by Mike Davis

View profile
    • Like