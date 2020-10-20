Kluge

Verdant - Branding

Verdant came to us with a robust creative brief and a rich story that they wanted to tell. We balanced busy backgrounds and visual storytelling with simple iconography and logo styles so they would stand out against the background.

Have a creative project that involves technology? Drop us a line at https://klugeinteractive.com/contact/

