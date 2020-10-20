Trending designs to inspire you
For 54 years strong, the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation (SVSEF) has provided year-round ski and snowboard training and competitive opportunities for Wood River Valley youth. Galactic Ideas, whom its founder has children on the team, partnered with SVSEF to produce a website that matches the quality and design standards they expect from their athletes and coaches.
View the site here: https://svsef.org/