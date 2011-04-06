Louie Mantia, Jr.

World 1-1

Louie Mantia, Jr.
Louie Mantia, Jr.
  • Save
World 1-1 mario super mario super mario bros
Download color palette

Finished the pipe Monday night, made the ground tiles last night, and put in some (placeholder) grass this morning.

Stripes, yay or nay? Should the grass be this deep or should it be more shallow waves?

B48fe703b4f49ef93d39b5ce5d445aaf
Rebound of
Super Mario
By Louie Mantia, Jr.
View all tags
Posted on Apr 6, 2011
Louie Mantia, Jr.
Louie Mantia, Jr.
America’s Favorite Icon Designer™

More by Louie Mantia, Jr.

View profile
    • Like